Inflation fight: Fed approves first interest rate hike in 3-years

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the 1970s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling potentially up to seven rate hikes this year. The Fed's quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near...

