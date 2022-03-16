Fortnite leak says Doctor Strange is joining the battle royale

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch says that this movie is on the level of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU actor explained what he meant in the latest issue of Empire Magazine. During a feature about the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Cumberbatch explained that the scope of this film matches the ambition of Tom Holland's wildly-successful Spidey crossover. From the little that fans have seen of Multiverse of Madness, that seems to be the direction things are heading. Patrick Stewart popping in as Professor X during the trailer must be small potatoes if they're holding the biggest bombshells for the release. Nevertheless, the Doctor Strange star is planting his flag now, Multiverse of Madness is going to be just as wild for fans as No Way Home was. If this prediction becomes reality, Marvel fans are in for a good time this summer.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO