Video Games

Fortnite leak says Doctor Strange is joining the battle royale

By Joseph Knoop
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Marvel's Doctor Strange is coming to Fortnite, according to info gathered by longtime data miners like ShiinaBR and YouTuber Tabor Hill. ShiinaBR cites multiple sources with insider info, and with a very reliable track record, I'm inclined to believe...

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

