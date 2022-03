Rightfully so, it's been the play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that's garnered the most attention for the turnaround of the 2021-22 Boston Celtics. Somewhere down the list, though, has to be the play off the bench of guard Payton Pritchard. From looking like another forgettable late first round pick earlier this season, when he shot 23 percent from 3-point range between October and November, Pritchard has emerged as the long-sought shooter the Celtics have desperately needed to surround Tatum and Brown.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO