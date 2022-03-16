ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

March Madness

By Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKdFG_0eh9aVCB00

Lorena Rodriguez and Maggie Harrop, both huge Wyoming fans, cheer on the Pokes Tuesday at 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks

Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Wert on the cusp of history as Mizzou Classic approaches

Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one. All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.

Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Basketball
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Wyoming News

Wyoming’s ‘missing’ $106M down to $2-3M, treasurer says

CHEYENNE – Rumors that the Wyoming treasurer’s office lost track of more than $100 million circulated around the Capitol early this legislative session. The gist was that State Treasurer Curt Meier and his staff could not precisely account for a nine-figure discrepancy between what the bank and investors said Wyoming had tucked away. There was truth in allegations of a $106-million accounting error, which were often conveyed alongside frustrations about...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy