March Madness

Related
Hicks makes a tackle
Chuck Hicks makes a tackle during his senior year at Lincoln. Hicks transferred to Missouri in August as a redshirt junior.
"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks
Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
Wert on the cusp of history as Mizzou Classic approaches
Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one. All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run...
Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.
Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming’s ‘missing’ $106M down to $2-3M, treasurer says
CHEYENNE – Rumors that the Wyoming treasurer’s office lost track of more than $100 million circulated around the Capitol early this legislative session. The gist was that State Treasurer Curt Meier and his staff could not precisely account for a nine-figure discrepancy between what the bank and investors said Wyoming had tucked away. There was truth in allegations of a $106-million accounting error, which were often conveyed alongside frustrations about...
Wyoming has most successful oil and gas lease in 3 years, bringing in $2.65M
Casper Star-Tribune CHEYENNE – Wyoming just wrapped up its most lucrative state oil and gas lease sale in three years. The first of three annual auctions generated $2.65 million, the biggest profit since before the pandemic, according to the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. That’s more than 10 times higher than the state...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0