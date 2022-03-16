March Madness

Related
Hicks makes a tackle
Chuck Hicks makes a tackle during his senior year at Lincoln. Hicks transferred to Missouri in August as a redshirt junior.
Wert on the cusp of history as Mizzou Classic approaches
Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one. All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run...
"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks
Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle
Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer. “I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle,...
UA spring practice No. 3: Malik Reed debuts at MLB; RB Jonah Coleman makes an impact
Arizona held its third practice of spring Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from the Wildcats’ first fully padded workout of spring ball: * Malik Reed made his spring debut after sitting out the first two practice because of a hamstring injury. Reed worked with the first unit at middle linebacker and is a candidate to start there depending on the health and development of other players. Transfer Jeremy Mercier served as the No. 2 MLB. ...
'Everybody wants to know about everybody': How college coaches react when a player hits the portal
Erik Chinander used to think the whole transfer portal process — from players leaving his team to trying to figure out who might fit at Nebraska — was pretty weird. By this point, though, it’s become essentially a part of everyday life as a college football coach. The Husker defensive coordinator, obviously, knows when one of his own players makes a decision to leave NU. And he knows exactly when...
Missouri women's swim competes in first day of NCAA Championships
Wednesday saw the first of nine events Missouri’s women’s swim team will compete in at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Juniors Meredith Rees and Alex Moderski and seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil finished 18th out of 24 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.27 seconds. The Tigers will compete in two events Thursday. Thompson will be the only individual swimmer for Missouri on the second day of the competition, swimming the 50 freestyle. She is currently seeded 13th with a time of 21.81. This is Thompson’s fifth straight NCAA appearance in the event. Thompson also will be one of Missouri’s four swimmers in the 200 free relay. Prelims for the second day of the NCAA Championships will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Meet the coach tabbed with leading Braelon Allen, Wisconsin football's running backs
Braelon Allen will have a new voice leading his meeting room for the University of Wisconsin football team. Former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson has been hired as the Badgers’ running backs coach, coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Johnson replaces Gary Brown, who has taken an off-field role with the team. Brown, a multiple-time cancer survivor who was hired before last season, has been battling health issues since late December and was not able to be with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl last...
Missouri baseball looks to prove doubters wrong in first series of SEC play
Missouri baseball is looking for revenge as it opens SEC play against Vanderbilt on Friday. Last season, the Commodores swept the Tigers and outscored them 24-6 in three games. Although it is definitely the underdog, Missouri is not scared when it comes to facing the No. 4 team in the nation. “I think we are excited, we are ready,” coach Steve Bieser said. “We are going in to face a...
Multiple home runs lead MU softball to doubleheader sweep against Illinois
Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play. The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game. The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara...
Missouri women's swim finishes eighth in the 200 free relay; sets a new school record
After a quiet first day at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Missouri women’s swim put together one of its best performances of the season in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday. Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished eighth in the relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.06 seconds, setting a new school record. It is Missouri’s only top eight finish in the NCAA’s so far. The Tigers also had a top 16 individual performance Thursday. Keil placed 15th in the finals for the 50 free with a time of 22.09. Other individual performances from the day include Thompson finishing 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 22.10. Meredith Rees also competed in the event, placing 64th with a time of 22.92. Preliminary rounds for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Former Georgia QB Daniels to visit MU on Saturday
After missing out on former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU, Missouri is still looking to the portal to add a quarterback. The Tigers have now set their sights on former Georgia signal-caller JT Daniels — a player in search of a new home. The former Bulldog will visit Missouri on Saturday for the team’s spring game, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ...
Assessing the contenders in Arizona’s QB battle; Jedd Fisch doesn’t want to let it linger
Four quarterbacks. Four developmental timelines. One goal. Such is the state of Arizona’s QB room as the Wildcats resume spring practice this week. Transfer Jayden de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita and returnees Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer are expected to get the majority of the snaps as spring ball proceeds. But UA coach Jedd Fisch doesn’t want a repeat of last year, when he divided the reps almost equally and didn’t name a starter until the eve of the season. ...
NFL・
