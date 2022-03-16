Related
College basketball games today: March Madness underway
The 2021-22 college basketball season has hit the stage we’ve all been waiting for: March Madness. With that, anyone who
NFL・
CNBC
This 47-year-old left a $800,000 salary to coach basketball – now his small school is headed to NCAA March Madness
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
March Madness 2022: Here are the first-round upsets to look out for when betting
The play-in round is over and the first round is upon us -- and there’s plenty of value on the betting lines. Thursday’s first round kicks off at 12:15 PM, with 15 games to follow throughout the day and night, all of which are televised. Friday will follow with 16 more first-round contests, as we halve the field from 64 to 32 teams.
CBS Sports
NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness basketball 10,000 times
March Madness 2022 features Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor as the four No. 1 seeds. In a year with less distance separating the elite teams from the rest of the pack, could we see plenty of early upsets in the 2022 March Madness bracket? Even if the No. 1 seeds emerge from the first rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket unscathed, there's potential for mayhem everywhere.
Huron Daily Tribune
Method to their madness as fans bet on college hoops tourney
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — John Raymond made a plan and was sticking to it after arriving at Atlantic City's Borgata casino to bet on the March Madness college basketball tournament Thursday. “I'm going to drink as much as I can, win as much money as I can, watch...
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament odds: March Madness first-round betting trends and more
Spring is almost here which means college basketball gamblers everywhere are celebrating the return of March Madness!. In anticipation of this year’s tournament, we culled the data and, in addition to an historical analysis of past champions, discovered a few against the spread (ATS) trends that you should consider before dropping some cash on the opening round. As always, be sure to place your bets at FOX Bet.
March Madness Odds: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/17/2022
The Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Indiana Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage. ...
Michigan Advances In First Upset Of The NCAA Tournament
We have our first NCAA Tournament upset as March Madness is officially in high gear. Michigan has taken down Colorado State as an 11th seed after a massive second half. The Wolverines were down by as many as nine at one point before winning by 12 points, 75-63. A good...
Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.
Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
UCLA rallies to beat Akron and advance in the NCAA tournament
UCLA mounted a comeback late to defeat Akron 57-53 on Thursday to advance to Saturday's second round of the NCAA tournament.
Arkansas is lone high seed to leave Buffalo victorious, defeats Vermont 75-71
No. 4 Arkansas advances to the second-round of the NCAA basketball tournament, with a 75-71 victory over Vermont. The Catamounts shot 44.8 percent from the field, while the Hogs ended up shooting 42.9 percent. Graduate senior, Stanley Umede scored a team high 21 points. Between both teams, there were only a combined 11 turnovers. With […]
Hicks makes a tackle
Chuck Hicks makes a tackle during his senior year at Lincoln. Hicks transferred to Missouri in August as a redshirt junior.
Flying Queens fall in NAIA round of 16
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kloie Thatcher scored 15 points and Gracee Lekvold delivered eighth of her 13 in the fourth quarter as Rocky Mountain College beat Wayland Baptist 66-53 Thursday in the NAIA Tournament's round of 16. Lekvold hit 3-point goals that gave the Battlin' Bears eads of 53-47 and 63-51, the latter with...
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle
Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer. “I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle,...
Missouri women's swim finishes eighth in the 200 free relay; sets a new school record
After a quiet first day at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Missouri women’s swim put together one of its best performances of the season in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday. Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished eighth in the relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.06 seconds, setting a new school record. It is Missouri’s only top eight finish in the NCAA’s so far. The Tigers also had a top 16 individual performance Thursday. Keil placed 15th in the finals for the 50 free with a time of 22.09. Other individual performances from the day include Thompson finishing 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 22.10. Meredith Rees also competed in the event, placing 64th with a time of 22.92. Preliminary rounds for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
Self-disciplined and competitive, Jackson Zinn was all business on the golf course. Despite his big heart for helping others, he could be tough on himself if he wasn’t shooting in the 60s. Family pastor Rick Long of Grace Church in Arvada, Colorado, said Zinn had just wrapped up a...
Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Wert on the cusp of history as Mizzou Classic approaches
Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one. All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run...
Former Georgia QB Daniels to visit MU on Saturday
After missing out on former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU, Missouri is still looking to the portal to add a quarterback. The Tigers have now set their sights on former Georgia signal-caller JT Daniels — a player in search of a new home. The former Bulldog will visit Missouri on Saturday for the team’s spring game, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ...
