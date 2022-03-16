March Madness

After a quiet first day at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Missouri women’s swim put together one of its best performances of the season in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday. Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished eighth in the relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.06 seconds, setting a new school record. It is Missouri’s only top eight finish in the NCAA’s so far. The Tigers also had a top 16 individual performance Thursday. Keil placed 15th in the finals for the 50 free with a time of 22.09. Other individual performances from the day include Thompson finishing 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 22.10. Meredith Rees also competed in the event, placing 64th with a time of 22.92. Preliminary rounds for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.

ATLANTA, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO