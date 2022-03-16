March Madness

Related
Hicks makes a tackle
Chuck Hicks makes a tackle during his senior year at Lincoln. Hicks transferred to Missouri in August as a redshirt junior.
Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.
Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks
Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle
Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer. “I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle,...
Missouri women's swim competes in first day of NCAA Championships
Wednesday saw the first of nine events Missouri’s women’s swim team will compete in at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Juniors Meredith Rees and Alex Moderski and seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil finished 18th out of 24 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.27 seconds. The Tigers will compete in two events Thursday. Thompson will be the only individual swimmer for Missouri on the second day of the competition, swimming the 50 freestyle. She is currently seeded 13th with a time of 21.81. This is Thompson’s fifth straight NCAA appearance in the event. Thompson also will be one of Missouri’s four swimmers in the 200 free relay. Prelims for the second day of the NCAA Championships will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Missouri women's swim finishes eighth in the 200 free relay; sets a new school record
After a quiet first day at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Missouri women’s swim put together one of its best performances of the season in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday. Megan Keil, Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen and Sierra Smith finished eighth in the relay with a time of 1 minute, 27.06 seconds, setting a new school record. It is Missouri’s only top eight finish in the NCAA’s so far. The Tigers also had a top 16 individual performance Thursday. Keil placed 15th in the finals for the 50 free with a time of 22.09. Other individual performances from the day include Thompson finishing 22nd in the 50 free with a time of 22.10. Meredith Rees also competed in the event, placing 64th with a time of 22.92. Preliminary rounds for Day 3 of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Five things to watch for in Missouri football's 2022 Spring Game
The Missouri football Spring Game is here, and the seasons have certainly changed in Columbia. After weeks of closed practices and film sessions, players will compete in the 2022 Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field. The afternoon will provide an opportunity for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to further evaluate players’ individual development and for fans to catch their first glimpse of next fall’s team. To...
NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage. ...
'Everybody wants to know about everybody': How college coaches react when a player hits the portal
Erik Chinander used to think the whole transfer portal process — from players leaving his team to trying to figure out who might fit at Nebraska — was pretty weird. By this point, though, it’s become essentially a part of everyday life as a college football coach. The Husker defensive coordinator, obviously, knows when one of his own players makes a decision to leave NU. And he knows exactly when...
Wyoming’s ‘missing’ $106M down to $2-3M, treasurer says
CHEYENNE – Rumors that the Wyoming treasurer’s office lost track of more than $100 million circulated around the Capitol early this legislative session. The gist was that State Treasurer Curt Meier and his staff could not precisely account for a nine-figure discrepancy between what the bank and investors said Wyoming had tucked away. There was truth in allegations of a $106-million accounting error, which were often conveyed alongside frustrations about...
Multiple home runs lead MU softball to doubleheader sweep against Illinois
Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play. The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game. The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara...
Former Georgia QB Daniels to visit MU on Saturday
After missing out on former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU, Missouri is still looking to the portal to add a quarterback. The Tigers have now set their sights on former Georgia signal-caller JT Daniels — a player in search of a new home. The former Bulldog will visit Missouri on Saturday for the team’s spring game, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ...
