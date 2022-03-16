March Madness

Related
Hicks makes a tackle
Chuck Hicks makes a tackle during his senior year at Lincoln. Hicks transferred to Missouri in August as a redshirt junior.
"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks
Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.
Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
Wyoming’s ‘missing’ $106M down to $2-3M, treasurer says
CHEYENNE – Rumors that the Wyoming treasurer’s office lost track of more than $100 million circulated around the Capitol early this legislative session. The gist was that State Treasurer Curt Meier and his staff could not precisely account for a nine-figure discrepancy between what the bank and investors said Wyoming had tucked away. There was truth in allegations of a $106-million accounting error, which were often conveyed alongside frustrations about...
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle
Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer. “I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle,...
Wyoming has most successful oil and gas lease in 3 years, bringing in $2.65M
Casper Star-Tribune CHEYENNE – Wyoming just wrapped up its most lucrative state oil and gas lease sale in three years. The first of three annual auctions generated $2.65 million, the biggest profit since before the pandemic, according to the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. That’s more than 10 times higher than the state...
Missouri women's swim competes in first day of NCAA Championships
Wednesday saw the first of nine events Missouri’s women’s swim team will compete in at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Juniors Meredith Rees and Alex Moderski and seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil finished 18th out of 24 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.27 seconds. The Tigers will compete in two events Thursday. Thompson will be the only individual swimmer for Missouri on the second day of the competition, swimming the 50 freestyle. She is currently seeded 13th with a time of 21.81. This is Thompson’s fifth straight NCAA appearance in the event. Thompson also will be one of Missouri’s four swimmers in the 200 free relay. Prelims for the second day of the NCAA Championships will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Multiple home runs lead MU softball to doubleheader sweep against Illinois
Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play. The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game. The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara...
