College basketball games today: March Madness underway
The 2021-22 college basketball season has hit the stage we’ve all been waiting for: March Madness. With that, anyone who
March Madness: Winners and losers from Thursday's NCAA Tournament games
In the early set of March Madness games, Michigan advanced as a No. 11 seed, and No. 12 Richmond shocked Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa.
This 47-year-old left a $800,000 salary to coach basketball – now his small school is headed to NCAA March Madness
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Mick Cronin, UCLA Players Talk Avoiding March Madness Upset Against Akron
Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell each had big stretches that helped the Bruins pull out the comeback victory.
NCAA Tournament odds: Best March Madness long shot bets in each region
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats are the heavy betting favorites to claim regional titles during the men's NCAA Tournament. But where's the fun in that?. FOX Sports Betting analysts Jason McIntyre and Sam Panayotovich (aka Sammy P) broke down some teams that bettors should wager on if they're looking to cash in on a long shot to win a region. Of course, there is a region where it is unlikely any team not named Gonzaga has a chance, but that is why they are dark horses!
March Madness Odds: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/17/2022
The Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Indiana Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.
Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
2 Cheerleaders Just Made The Biggest Game-Saving Play Of March Madness
It was the highlight of the night -- and maybe the tournament.
Multiple home runs lead MU softball to doubleheader sweep against Illinois
Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play. The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game. The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara...
After day of upsets, Arkansas basketball's NCAA Tournament path clearer headed into second round
BUFFALO, N.Y. — March was its usual mad self Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament, with six teams beating higher-seeded opponents. Two of those upsets happened at KeyBank Center just before No. 4 Arkansas tipped off against No. 13 Vermont in the same venue. No. 12 Richmond knocked off No. 5 Iowa 67-63, then No. 12 New Mexico State beat No. 5 UConn 70-63. Arkansas avoided the same fate as its high-seeded peers despite Vermont threatening...
NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage. ...
First day of NCAA men's tournament was filled with chaos, and it was beautiful | Opinion
Instead of the awkward silence – literal and figurative – of the last two years, this was March Madness as we know and love it: raucous and chaotic.
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle
Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer. “I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle,...
March Madness guide: What to look for in the NCAA Tournament
March Madness is about to get its roar back. A year after attendance was limited, the 2022 NCAA tournaments are a full-go for fans again. Arenas will be packed from San Diego to Buffalo, the road to a title paved with the sounds we’ve come to expect with all those buzzer beaters and breakout performances.
March Madness: Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host free, open practices, games this week
Fans have the chance to attend open practices and games this week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship begins its first and second rounds.
March Madness marks busy month for sports bettors
WHO 13 NEWS – Iowans are preparing for the madness ahead as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off Thursday. As the basketball players hit the court, sports bettors will be wagering on their phones. “It gives me that thrill of being right, that I knew it. I knew what was gonna happen in that […]
March Madness To Preempt Some News On 6 Newscasts Thursday And Friday
Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will affect some of News On 6's newscasts for Thursday and Friday. There won't be a News On 6 at Noon or 6 p.m. newscast. News On 6 at 4 will air but may be shortened if today's games go long. In addition, we will have a special hour-long edition of News On 6 from 5-6 p.m. News On 6 at 9 will still air in its entirety on the Tulsa CW.
"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks
Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
