March Madness

Wednesday saw the first of nine events Missouri’s women’s swim team will compete in at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Juniors Meredith Rees and Alex Moderski and seniors Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil finished 18th out of 24 in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 36.27 seconds. The Tigers will compete in two events Thursday. Thompson will be the only individual swimmer for Missouri on the second day of the competition, swimming the 50 freestyle. She is currently seeded 13th with a time of 21.81. This is Thompson’s fifth straight NCAA appearance in the event. Thompson also will be one of Missouri’s four swimmers in the 200 free relay. Prelims for the second day of the NCAA Championships will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO