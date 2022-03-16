ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Lorena Rodriguez and Maggie Harrop, both huge Wyoming fans, watch the game together at 3rd Street Bar & Grill on Tuesday Mar. 15, 2022, in Laramie.

March Madness First-Round Thursday NCAA Picks & Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The top betting sites expect a lot of close games to kick off March Madness betting, with eight of the 16 games Thursday featuring spreads of five points or less. Not all the games are likely to come down to the wire, however, with three of the four No. 1 seeds in action.
March Madness Odds: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/17/2022

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Indiana Saint Mary’s prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
Multiple home runs lead MU softball to doubleheader sweep against Illinois

Home runs were the key to Missouri getting back on track after a rough opening weekend of conference play. The Tigers returned to their nonconference schedule with a road doubleheader sweep against Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in extra innings before strolling to a 10-2 run-rule win in the second game. The Tigers hit eight homers across the doubleheader. Brooke Wilmes and Kara...
Wert on the cusp of history as Mizzou Classic approaches

Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one. All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run...
NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage. ...
Missouri wrestling wraps up first day at the NCAA National Championships.

Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Division I National Championships. The Tigers finished in 13th place with 11.5 team points. Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds. O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match. ...
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle

Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer. “I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle,...
Betting on March Madness expected to hit new highs in Colorado

March Madness begins in earnest on Thursday, and this year is expected to draw the most betting in NCAA tournament history. State of play: Nine more states allow legal sports betting this year than last, including Wyoming. All told, the American Gaming Association says an estimated 45 million Americans could...
After day of upsets, Arkansas basketball's NCAA Tournament path clearer headed into second round

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March was its usual mad self Thursday on the first day of the NCAA Tournament, with six teams beating higher-seeded opponents. Two of those upsets happened at KeyBank Center just before No. 4 Arkansas tipped off against No. 13 Vermont in the same venue. No. 12 Richmond knocked off No. 5 Iowa 67-63, then No. 12 New Mexico State beat No. 5 UConn 70-63. Arkansas avoided the same fate as its high-seeded peers despite Vermont threatening...
"It pays off": How his mom's dedication helped shape Chuck Hicks

Chuck Hicks wanted to leave. He waited only three days in late August of 2021 after he announced his intention to transfer from Wyoming to commit to Missouri. Shortly after that, he packed up his car and drove from Laramie to Columbia to start a new chapter in his football career. He did not wait to fully pack up his apartment, because for that, he had help. ...
Missouri baseball looks to prove doubters wrong in first series of SEC play

Missouri baseball is looking for revenge as it opens SEC play against Vanderbilt on Friday. Last season, the Commodores swept the Tigers and outscored them 24-6 in three games. Although it is definitely the underdog, Missouri is not scared when it comes to facing the No. 4 team in the nation. “I think we are excited, we are ready,” coach Steve Bieser said. “We are going in to face a...
Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
March Madness takes over downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Buffalo officials expect nearly 20,000 people have come to the Queen City for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The streets around KeyBank center were full earlier with fans ready to cheer on their team. Basketball fans took over KeyBank...
