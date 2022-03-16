ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Anthony Richardson full go at spring practice after December knee surgery

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzPRm_0eh9ZQsv00

There wasn’t a clear timeline for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson‘s return after he underwent knee surgery in December, causing him to miss the Gators’ loss to Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. He said doctors didn’t expect him to be cleared to practice for months.

That wasn’t ideal for Richardson because it would likely put him behind in learning new coach Billy Napier‘s offense, hampering his efforts to earn the starting job over incumbent Emory Jones and transfer Jack Miller. However, on Monday the Gators’ medical staff cleared him to practice just in time for spring football, which started the following day.

That’s big news for Florida and Napier. Richardson won’t miss any time and will be able to receive some reps running the new offense, continuing his development while competing with Jones for the starting job.

“I thought 15 had a good day,” he said. “I was impressed with what I saw. His attitude has been good. I think he’s impressed me with how he retains information, his attention to detail. We didn’t get a chance to see him throw it in bowl practice because he was injured. It certainly comes out of his hand really well.”

Napier now understands why people believe that Richardson can be a good player.

Richardson said things felt normal now that he’s not sporting a bulky brace. He added that he missed more throws than he’d like to admit but understands repetition will repair the issue.

His development this spring will be something to watch because it’ll dictate how high the Gators’ ceiling is. Richardson should win the starting job because of his flashes of brilliance, like when he took over the LSU game last season.

However, he needs to hone in on his consistency. Richardson finished the 2021 season with a less than 60% completion rate, throwing for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Orange and Blue game on April 16 will be everyone’s first chance to gauge how much he has improved since the last time he played.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Unlike Mullen and McElwain, here’s why Gators coach Billy Napier is able to build a Saban-sized staff | Commentary

Why will Billy Napier succeed when some other darn good football coaches could not? Will Muschamp is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida. Jim McElwain is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida. Dan Mullen is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida. Why did they fail, Billy Napier, and why will you succeed? “I’ve been here three months now and I’m still trying to ...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Gasparilla Bowl#Central Florida#American Football#Gators
Golf Digest

Duke Johnson waited almost three years to get his revenge on Baker Mayfield, and hoo boy was it sweet

It’s starting to look more and more like Baker Mayfield’s time in Cleveland is over. After weeks of trade speculation, Mayfield took Instagram on Tuesday night to thank Browns fans for their support over the years. It wasn’t a goodbye, but it sure felt like one as Mayfield spoke of “memories” and “God’s Plan" (and as soon as “God’s Plan,” gets brought up, you know it’s about to get messy).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State quarterback signs with Steelers

NFL free agency has started and while most of the excitement surrounds new faces in new places, one former Ohio State Buckeye is staying put. Former Ohio State star quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, has re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers under a restricted free agent tender. The deal is for one year...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Billy Napier And Florida “Tempering Expectations”

The University of Florida got their guy this offseason when it came to finding and hiring their next head football coach after firing Dan Mullen. The former head coach at Louisiana Lafayette, Billy Napier, is just beginning his first spring in Gainesville after inheriting a program that many would perceive as a potential sleeping giant.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: Napier mic'd up, Toney talks defensive scheme

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, recruiting, basketball, and more.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley broke out the dance moves after Auburn's blowout first-round win in March Madness

Sometimes, you can’t help but dance and let your feelings out when it comes to March. On Friday, No. 2 Auburn’s mop-up 80-61 victory over No. 15 Jacksonville State in the men’s NCAA tournament certainly had most of the Tiger faithful feeling overjoyed. When you advance in your first NCAA tourney since 2019, it’s understandable to be on cloud nine.
NBA
WPTV

Gators hire Todd Golden as next basketball coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gators have a new men's basketball coach. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Friday that Todd Golden has been hired. Golden, 36, comes to Florida after three seasons at San Francisco, where he led the Dons to a 57-36 record, including a 24-10 campaign WHAT that culminated with the school's first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy