ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexican journalist killed 6 weeks after colleague’s murder

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYUSv_0eh9WmtI00
1 of 9

ZITACUARO, Mexico (AP) — Six weeks ago, journalist Armando Linares choked up in a video announcing the killing of a colleague and promised to continue doing journalism that exposed the corrupt. Now Linares too has been gunned down — the eighth journalist killed in Mexico this year.

On Wednesday, his wife, children, siblings and friends prepared to see him off inside a small funeral parlor.

After initially halting his reporting for a few weeks and closing the Monitor Michoacan office following the killing of camera operator Roberto Toledo, Linares returned to reporting and resumed publishing the online news site.

He wrote stories about the monarch butterflies that winter in the mountains around Zitacuaro, butterfly-related festivities and other hyper-local and state news — but gone was the criticism of local officials he was known for before Toledo’s killing.

Still, the threat for journalists had persisted, something Linares seemed to expect.

On Jan. 31, the day Toledo was killed, Linares looked straight at the camera and said, “There are names. We know where all of this comes from.”

“The Monitor Michoacan team has been suffering a series of death threats,” he said. “Exposing the corruption of corrupt governments, corrupt officials and politicians today has led to the death of one of our friends.”

Linares told The Associated Press shortly afterward that he had continued receiving threats, enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and was receiving protection from the National Guard.

“He never gave in to anyone,” said Liares’ wife Rosa Elena Pedraza. “He died doing what he liked, he was a courageous man.”

She said Linares had government protection for a month after Toledo’s killing, but said later it was lifted. “If everything is calm they take away the protection,” she said.

On Tuesday evening, Linares was shot and killed at his Zitacuaro home. His body was found in the doorway with gunshots to the chest, according to the state prosecutor’s office. Authorities recovered 9mm shell casings at the scene. Authorities have not provided a suspected motive.

Magdalena Alonso, director of the news program Zitacuaro on the Air and a friend of Linares, said “for many motives it’s easy for them to attack you ... because there isn’t much security nor do authorities feel responsible for providing it.”

Illustrating that point, an unidentified man approached a group of journalists Wednesday afternoon gathered in the entrance to the funeral home. He showed them a pistol hidden inside his clothing and told them they had two minutes to leave.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaking at his daily news conference on Wednesday, said Linares had not accepted protection.

“Michoacan’s journalists ask all public servants to save their condolences,” reporter Rodolfo Montes said during the president’s news conference. “There is indignation ... there is fury, there is impotence at this wave of killings.”

López Obrador repeated his promise that there would not be impunity in Linares’ case and said there was no evidence public servants were responsible. But at another point, the president continued his frequent attacks on the press, alleging “lies” and calling some “mercenaries.”

In Michoacan’s state legislature, dozens of journalists stood at the front of the chamber holding signs that read: “Pacifist government doesn’t kill journalists” and “Press. Don’t shoot.”

A journalist group called “Not one more Michoacan” said in a statement that “the calls to be alert and help from Armando where not listened to.” It also criticized the state and federal governments for disparaging the professionalism of Monitor Michoacan and downplaying the threats its staff faced.

The killings of journalists have been coming at a rate of nearly one per week this year, an unprecedented spate of violence against the profession in Mexico. Advocates and the government have placed much of the blame on the high rate of impunity in killings of journalists and human rights defenders — as well as ordinary Mexicans.

Jan-Albert Hootsen, the representative in Mexico for the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists who had spoken with Linares after Toledo’s killings, lamented his death.

“In a world where disinformation and manipulating every narrative is an objective brutally pursued by those with power and willing to use deadly violence, journalists are legitimate targets and impunity is the most powerful tool to silence them,” he said via Twitter.

Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas said Wednesday during a freedom of expression event at the Norwegian embassy that “if there is not prevention, if there is not investigation and there isn’t punishment, impunity will continue prevailing in these incidents.”

Linares did not want Toledo’s killing to go unpunished. In his video, he addressed his colleague’s family: “We aren’t going to leave things like this. We are going to take them to their ultimate consequences.”

___

AP writer María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

U.S. consulate and Mexican military buildings are attacked after arrest of cartel leader wanted in the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering

The United States consulate building and Mexican military facilities were hit by gunfire and vehicles were set on fire on highway roads after security forces arrested a cartel leader in the northern Mexico border town of Nuevo Laredo. Northeast Cartel leader Juan Gerardo Treviño, who was wanted by U.S. and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Legislature#Mexico#Mexican#Zitacuaro#Ap#Michoacan
NBC News

Mayor of troubled Mexican town shot dead

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) — The mayor of a town in one of Mexico’s most troubled states was shot dead on Thursday near a soccer field just weeks after the government sent the armed forces to restore order in the area, authorities said. Federal authorities and officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Video appears to shows more than a dozen men lined up outside funeral service and executed by cartel gunmen in Mexico

Mexicans were left wondering what happened to more than a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico’s President Wants Jalisco’s CJNG Cartel to Change Its Name

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president has asked that the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel do him a solid by changing its name. The proposed rebrand—removing the name of the western Mexican state of Jalisco—would be really appreciated, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because it’s affecting the image of the eponymous state where the gang is based.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Moment Mexican authorities discover 101 US-bound migrants hidden in baggage compartment of broken-down bus

This is the moment immigration agents in Mexico discovered 101 United States-bound migrants hiding in the luggage compartment of a broken-down bus. National Institute of Migration officials said the officers noticed the coach after it encountered mechanical problems on a road in Oaxaca City, the capital of the southern state of Oaxaca, on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

British Businessman Victim of Execution-Style Hit in Mexican Tourist Zone

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Apparent massacre captured on video may have been shootout between rival factions of same cartel, Mexican officials say

Mexican authorities said Tuesday a suspected massacre of about a dozen men seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen may have in fact just been a shootout between rival factions of the same cartel. Ricardo Mejía, the assistant secretary of public safety, said no bodies have appeared, and bullet holes where the men were standing don't look like they were made by a firing squad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman found dead in car truck in Tijuana after family say she vanished on Valentine’s date with American man

A Mexican woman who allegedly vanished after going on a Valentine’s Day date with an American man has been found dead in the trunk of her car in Tijuana.Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa, 25, was reported missing on 14 February after going to meet the mystery man at a beachside bar, her family say.Three days later, her lifeless body was found lying in the foetal position in the back of her white Jeep Liberty in the north of the city.According to a forensics report, Ms Martínez had suffered multiple blows to her face and head. Her family told police it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy