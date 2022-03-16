ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California settles with ‘drinkable sunscreen’ maker

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaTxq_0eh9WjF700
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, visitors crowd the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. A company that marketed and sold a "drinkable sunscreen" has agreed to a legal settlement to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising, California's attorney general announced Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Marketing and sale of the product called UVO stopped during the investigation, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A company that marketed and sold a “drinkable sunscreen” has agreed to a legal settlement to resolve allegations of deceptive advertising, California’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Marketing and sale of the product called UVO stopped during the investigation, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

“We may want a shortcut, but the truth of the matter is: There’s no evidence that alternative sunscreen products like UVO’s so-called ‘drinkable sunscreen’ provide protection. You’ve got to wear your sunscreen, not drink it,” Bonta said.

The legal settlement is a stipulated judgment that is subject to a court’s approval.

The defendant, Dermatology Industry Inc., doing business as UVO and DRINK UVO, did not admit the allegations made against it but consented to the agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation, according to the stipulated judgment.

Jim Prochnow, an attorney for Dermatology Industry Inc., said Wednesday the settlement speaks for itself and the company had no further comment.

UVO sun protectant was a mixture of vitamins and dietary supplements that purported to be a drinkable form of sun protection.

The attorney general’s statement said the company claimed that drinking the product provided “3-5 hours of sun protection from head to toe including your eyes,” that UVO “is the first drinkable supplement to provide sun protection” and that “if you drink UVO you will have baseline protection that will help minimize the likelihood of burning even if you forget to use sunscreen.”

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Banned Baby Names In The United States And Colorado

Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
Medical News Today

Does sunscreen expire?

Sunscreens expire by their expiration date or at least three years after their date of purchase. This is true even for unopened bottles. People can ensure a bottle lasts by storing it in a cool and dry place. Sunscreen offers SPF protection against harmful UV A and B rays, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
Cosmopolitan

Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen 101: Your Guide to the Differences

It’s 2022, and everyone knows how really freakin’ essential it is to incorporate sunscreen into their skincare routine, right? I mean, considering skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States and is caused by, well, you guessed it: UV rays. And yet, on a daily basis, I’ve noticed that those around me either (a) don’t apply sunscreen enough or (b) don’t apply sunscreen at ALL. So I think it’s time to reiterate the SPF basics we should all know and practice: mineral vs. chemical sunscreen, which one you should be using, and why it’s so <bleeping> important.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
NewsTimes

Connecticut settles with four makers of over-the-counter hearing aids over alleged FDA approval

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office on Monday announced the state has reached four separate settlements with companies accused of marketing their over-the-counter hearing aids as “FDA-approved.”. The Attorney General’s office said it opened an investigation into claims by four manufacturers - Lively Hearing Corporation, Widex USA, Inc....
CONNECTICUT STATE
MarketWatch

Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker in California

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. announced Wednesday that it’s testing an autonomous kitchen assistant called Chippy that will make tortilla chips. Created with foodservice automation company Miso Robotics, Chippy uses artificial intelligence into help with the chip recipe, which includes corn masa flour, water and sunflower oil. The robot chef is also designed to incorporate a human touch in the tortilla chip preparation.
IRVINE, CA
womansday.com

6 Best Dog Sunscreens to Protect Your Favorite Pup

You wouldn't forget to slather yourself in sunscreen before heading outside for a day of fun in the sun — but are you remembering to pack sunscreen for Fido, too? That's right: Some dog breeds can be just as sensitive to UV rays as humans. That's why covering your pup in a sunscreen specially formulated for dogs before your next outdoor adventure is paramount to avoiding sunburn or even certain types of skin cancer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Vitamin#Advertising#Ap#Uvo#Dermatology Industry Inc
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy