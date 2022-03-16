ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating a shooting that involved federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and occurred on a tribal reservation in New Mexico.

No agents were injured but one “subject” was wounded in the incident Tuesday on the Laguna Pueblo, the FBI said in a brief statement.

No identities or details on what prompted the shooting were released, and the FBI said no additional information was available because the investigation was ongoing.

Laguna Pueblo is 42 miles (67 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

