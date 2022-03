Constellation and Microsoft are partnering on the development of a new energy service that will help companies fully achieve their zero-emission goals. The service will enable Baltimore-based Constellation to match a customer’s power needs with carbon-free energy sources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The energy supply giant will use real-time data to determine how much energy a customer needs, rather than the current practice of annualizing renewable energy certificates and credits. The current method does not take into account when energy was produced.

