ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'Extremely sensitive' small businesses brace for Fed interest rate hikes

By Dani Romero
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer borrowing costs are headed higher as interest rate hikes are expected by the U.S. Federal Reserve starting on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce a raise in the central bank's key interest rate from near zero to combat rising inflation – a hurdle faced by cash-strapped...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Here's What the Fed's Rate Hike Means for Borrowers, Savers and Homeowners

The central bank just announced the first rate hike in three years, and that means consumers will see their borrowing costs rise, as well. Here's how that could impact your monthly expenses. The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point from near zero at...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

The Fed may be one and done when it comes to rate hikes. It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Federal Reserve#Yahoo Finance Live
AOL Corp

Permanent daylight saving time? America tried it before ... and it didn't go well.

The U.S. is seriously considering making daylight saving time permanent, a move that would likely be popular. But history suggests that opinion might not last. About three-quarters of Americans recently said they would prefer not switching back and forth between between standard and daylight saving time, a poll conducted in October 2021 from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Experts have lamented that changing the clocks has wide-ranging negative consequences, from sleep disruptions to a temporary uptick in traffic accidents.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rate Update: A Federal Reserve Rate Hike Contributes to Rising Rates

Mortgage rates have been on the rise, and the Federal Reserve has now raised the short-term interest rate. Here's what that means for you. On March 17, 2022, mortgage rates increased. Rates have been on the upswing, and recent news from the Federal Reserve isn't likely to help matters. Here are today's average rates.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

The Fed's Rate Hikes Could Affect Your Credit Card Rates

The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate on March 16 — an interest rate that's used as a benchmark for financial institutions and other entities nationwide. The rate has been near 0 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it has increased by 0.25 percent — the first increase since 2018. Short-term interest rates on various types of credit or loans are usually impacted directly by a change in the federal funds rate. Does the federal funds rate affect credit cards?
BUSINESS
AFP

Putting out the fire: Fed set to hike rates to tame inflation

Surging prices for fuel, food and housing have sent US inflation to the highest in four decades, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the situation worse, so the Federal Reserve is preparing to take action this week. But the central bank's efforts to put out the inflation fires will be complicated by the prospect the war and wide-ranging sanctions imposed on Russia will disrupt trade flows and undermine the US economic recovery. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee holds its two-day policy meeting this week, with an announcement set for Wednesday when it is poised to begin raising the benchmark lending rate that was cut to zero at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. That would be the first in a series of rate hikes, but amid the rising uncertainty, some economists think policymakers may move less aggressively than previously expected as they weigh the competing forces on the economy.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy