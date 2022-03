Working in Microsoft PowerPoint has its share of advantages and disadvantages. While it is familiar to many people, it doesn’t allow you to share files with your workmates allowing them to collaborate on projects with you. Working in Google Slides, you can share your work with a number of people and they can track each move of yours. By making them editors and commenters, you can allow them to have greater control over your file.

12 DAYS AGO