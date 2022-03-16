ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sleep in your genes: Why some people are ‘elite sleepers’

By Nancy Clanton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Some people are gifted with genes that allow them to be peppy after only four or six hours of sleep. When it comes to sleep, quality matters. “There’s a dogma in the field that everyone needs eight hours of sleep, but our work to date confirms that the amount of sleep...

