Pushback to Lightfoot's vaccine mandate fails again

(Bloomberg) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said 16 members of the Chicago Police Department are in no-pay status because they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, violating the mandate for city workers. “I fully expect that many more will get themselves fully vaccinated,” Lightfoot said Tuesday during a press conference....
GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin has been pitching himself as the law-and-order type of leader Illinois needs, comparing his record as mayor of west suburban Aurora to that of other areas of the state during the tenure of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But how good actually is his record?
There’s money to help Joliet get Lake Michigan Water, and expand counseling and shelter services to at-risk LGBTQ kids. Not to mention all sorts of sewer work, $750,000 to give often-stressed urban trees a better chance to grow, a jail-diversion program and funds for a University of Illinois expansion.
Ald. Roberto Maldonado, 26th, who has led efforts to slow gentrification around the 606 trail, is asking just under $2.4 million for his home, a six-bedroom less than a block from the popular trail. Maldonado and his late wife, Nancy Franco Maldonado, built the 6,400-square-footer in 2009, six years before...
A COVID deadline comes and goes: The Forecast, by A.D. Quig. The city and state are marking several grim COVID anniversaries this week: The governor closed bars and restaurants to sit-in diners on March 15, 2020. The state marked its first COVID death on March 17 of that year: South Side nurse Patricia Frieson. That same day, statewide school closures began and the first COVID-related eviction and foreclosure bans started to take effect.
The state of Illinois wants to overhaul its procedures to apply for a marijuana retail license, attempting to streamline a time-consuming process while still meeting its goals to diversify the industry.
Broadcast technicians and other employees at WTTW-Channel 11 went on strike Wednesday at the Window to the World Communications public television station shortly before the start of the nightly news program “Chicago Tonight.”. Local Union 1220 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, representing more than two dozen technicians,...
For the first time in roughly two years, students in Chicago Public Schools were not required to wear masks on campus Monday morning. But that doesn’t mean the end of debates about masks. For some families, the end of the mask mandate brought anxiety. Others welcomed it as a...
