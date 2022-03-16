Pushback to Lightfoot's vaccine mandate fails again

A COVID deadline comes and goes: The Forecast, by A.D. Quig. The city and state are marking several grim COVID anniversaries this week: The governor closed bars and restaurants to sit-in diners on March 15, 2020. The state marked its first COVID death on March 17 of that year: South Side nurse Patricia Frieson. That same day, statewide school closures began and the first COVID-related eviction and foreclosure bans started to take effect.

