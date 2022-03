No one is perfect, and as far as our individual personality traits go, we all possess some great qualities and others that leave room to be desired. For instance, openness to experience and extroversion are generally classified as "healthy" personality traits, largely because they may contribute to psychological well-being. And you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who says being kind, honest, or thoughtful are bad things. But, personality traits associated with being callous are largely not great, because they may prevent healthy human connection. So, while certain less-than-ideal facets of a person in your life may be worth overlooking (or at least possible to work on), callousness may be a nonstarter for a healthy relationship.

