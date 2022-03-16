Ubisoft ditches Tom Clancy moniker for XDefiant

The latest ID@Xbox showcase gave us a look at a line-up of upcoming indie games headed to Xbox. With some first-time reveals, exciting trailers, and interviews with some of the developers behind the games, there was certainly plenty to digest. As well as highlighting some of the upcoming releases that will launch on Game Pass day one, we even got to see T-Pain play Crusader Kings 3 and start a new religion (yes, really). The ID@Xbox showcases are always great for highlighting some notable new indies on the horizon, with the added bonus of hearing directly from the people who are bringing them to us this year. But as a lengthy showcase with several ad breaks in between, it can be a lot to keep track of or stay on top of. As such, we've put together our favorite highlights from the showcase, with some of the most exciting games shown.

