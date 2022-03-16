ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft ditches Tom Clancy moniker for XDefiant

By Brittany Vincent
 4 days ago
Ubisoft has completely nixed the Tom Clancy name from its upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant. Mentions of the Tom Clancy name have been scrubbed from XDefiant branding, with no mention to be found in the game's current advertisements and iterations. This is due, according to Ubisoft, to the fact that the game...

Tom Clancy's XDefiant was introduced in 2021 as Ubisoft's free-to-play answer to Call of Duty multiplayer: A 6v6 competitive military FPS featuring factions from Tom Clancy franchises Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division. The title didn't exactly set the world on fire but the gameplay looked not bad; early beta tests ran in August 2021, and anyone interested was (and still is) able to sign up for future testing sessions, although none have been announced since.
