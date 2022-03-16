ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Courtship’ Moves From NBC to USA Network

By Jennifer Maas
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Courtship” will begin airing tonight, Wednesday, at 11 p.m. on USA Network behind “Temptation Island.” The show will not be picking up where it left off on NBC, instead restarting with the series premiere tonight. Next week, Episodes 2 and 3 will air, followed by Episode 4 the following...

www.middletownpress.com

The Press

‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ Premiere Set at USA Network — Watch the Promo (VIDEO)

Get ready for a new adventure series on USA Network this spring. The network has set the four-part Mud, Sweat and Beards, with world-class wilderness experts and real-life best friends Donny Dust and Ray Livingston, to premiere on Monday, April 4 at 11/10c, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Each episode will see the two heading to some of the earth’s most remote locations to do what they love and do best: build primitive paradises. Watch a first look above.
Deadline

‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Top Primetime; NBC Quiet With ‘The Courtship’ & ‘Transplant’ Debuts

Click here to read the full article. American Idol and 60 Minutes were the top winners of Sunday primetime for the second consecutive week. Per fast nationals, American Idol and 60 Minutes topped Sunday’s demo rating and viewers, respectively. The ABC singing competition was up from the previous week to win the night’s highest rating with a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and 6.32 million viewers. 60 Minutes (0.6, 7.79M) was stable in the demo rating but fell slightly in viewers from the previous episode. NBC had a quiet showing, starting the night with a repeat of America’s Got Talent: Extreme (0.3,...
Middletown Press

Robin Williams Warned ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Teen Co-Star Against Doing Drugs: ‘It Was Painful for Him’

Matthew Lawrence, who was barely a teenager when he starred opposite Robin Williams in the 1993 blockbuster comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” has revealed the late comedy icon gave him a “gift” on set by advising him never to do drugs. Williams battled with substance abuse throughout his career. Lawrence cited Williams’ advice as the reason he stayed away from drugs as he grew up in Hollywood.
The Guardian

Blockbuster or bladderburster? Why movie intermissions must return – now!

From Bond to The Batman, films are nearing the leg-crossing, buttock-numbing three-hour mark. Bring back the interval, says our writer, and a golden era of cinema will follow. According to Robert Pattinson, the most important accessory on the new batsuit was not the batarang, the bat lasso or the bat grapple, but a Velcro flap that allowed him to pee when needed. No such easy escape, though, for audiences of The Batman, who must display superhuman willpower and gird their loins for its 176-minute runtime. Given that it joins No Time to Die (163 minutes) and Avengers Endgame (181 minutes) in the ranks of recent blockbusters dicing with the bladder-busting three-hour limit, is it time we reinstated that staple of another era of maximalist cinema: the intermission?
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
wrestlinginc.com

USA Network Officials Reportedly Happy With WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership

USA Network officials are happy with the TV viewership numbers of WWE NXT 2.0, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast. Zarian reported on his podcast that he recently spoke to a USA Network employee. “They’re doing good in the ratings. 620,000ish, they’re not doing terrible,”...
Elle

Kim Kardashian Is Excited About Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official recently, and it sounds like things might be getting even more serious than social media confirmation. A source told E! News that Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West have not yet met Davidson, but he gets along with her adult family members.
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
CinemaBlend

Following Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams And Ellen DeGeneres, Another Daytime TV Favorite Is Ending His Show

It’s a time of tremendous upheaval right now in the daytime talk show game, as new faces are emerging to take over hosting slots being vacated by some of the biggest names. Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon are all stepping away from their shows for various reasons, and now, it seems another longtime favorite will be joining them. Maury Povich will end his 31 season run on Maury later this year when the popular host retires at 83.
