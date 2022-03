The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing! Olga Koshimbetova is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend. “She’s currently 10 weeks. Gender is unknown,” Frend, 24, told In Touch Weekly on Tuesday, March 15. “It was not expected. It threw us off completely. … We just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York. So, it wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way, I’m at no worries. Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born. It’s been a crazy four months living here and this made it more interesting!”

