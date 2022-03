Heartbreak, romance and complicated relationships — Normal People is about to get a run for its money when Conversations With Friends finally hits the small screen. The limited series, based on Sally Rooney‘s bestselling debut by the same name, centers on Frances and her ex-girlfriend-turned-best friend Bobbi who become romantically entwined with an older, married couple in their 30s. Despite breaking up three years before the story’s beginning, Frances and Bobbi are still inseparable — and together they are charmed by Melissa, an older, more confident writer. Through her, the women meet Melissa’s handsome actor husband, Nick, and the foursome begin an intense flirtation that will test the bonds between both couples.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO