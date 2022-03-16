ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn Defensive Linemen staying put in Pittsburgh

By Brody Smoot
 2 days ago
Former Tigers defensive linemen, Montravius Adams, re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia native signed a new deal for two years worth $5 million. The twenty-six-year-old was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2017. He would then spend four seasons in Green Bay. After that, he bounced around amongst three teams in 2021. Those teams were the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers. Now, it appears that he is locked in with the Steelers for at least two more years.

Throughout his NFL career, Adams has recorded 57 tackles. Along with that, he also has 1.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. The majority of his production came from his time with the Packers. However, he hopes to get back to his old ways in the black and yellow uniforms.

In 2021, Adams started four games for the Steelers. The main reason was due to the fact that the Steelers starting defensive tackles were injured (Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu). With the two likely to be back in time for the start of the season, he will likely be a backup at the defensive tackle position.

Other former Tigers that have signed contracts are Carlton Davis and CJ Uzomah. Davis signed with the Bucaneers on a three-year $45 million dollar deal, while Uzomah signed with the Jets on a three-year $24 million dollar deal. The Steelers certainly hope to see Adams develop into a rotational defensive lineman. Adams is a big presence at the Nose Tackle position and could certainly help the Steelers in the 2022 season.

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

