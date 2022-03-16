ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Kent care home introduces Nourish care planning technology

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvante Care & Support’s Pilgrims care home in Snodland, Kent has introduced Nourish Care’s app-based care management platform. Electronic care planning brings many benefits, including working more efficiently when recording residents’ information and freeing up more time to focus on residents. Other benefits include creating consistent...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Care home plan revived for Herefordshire water bottling site

A former water bottling site could have a care home built on it. The industrial site in Colwall Stone, Herefordshire, was home to a Malvern Water plant until 2010, when it was closed down by its owners, Schweppes. Plans to build a care home there were first put forward in...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Avante Care Support#Nourish
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

A Brief Intro to 8 Ways AI Could Improve Patient Care

Big data is defined as massive amounts of structured or unstructured data collected from various sources which are then analyzed to generate insights. Healthcare providers are using big data to improve patient care in a number of ways. From tracking patients' health issues to identifying risk factors, big data is helping to improve both the quality and efficiency of healthcare. The focus of healthcare providers is shifting towards a value-based care model while maintaining cost-effectiveness. Big data can help staff to better understand patient conditions and the level of care a patient requires.
HEALTH
OCRegister

Proposed CARE Court plan: Letters

RE “Mental health overhaul proposed” (March 4):. The homeless have been described as those with problems of drug use and mental illness. Yet the solution talked about most is housing, very expensive housing. Now we hear about CARE Court, a proposed plan to target those with mental illness. At last an opportunity to direct our money to the problem. However, what disturbs me is Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Gov. Newsom, stating “We hope that the bill (not yet written) will be taken up and passed quickly.” Quickly is what is wrong with many programs. This program addresses the problem of the estimated 7,000-12,000 Californians who would be eligible, as stated by California Health and Human Services Secretary,Mark Ghaly. First a bill has to be written. I ask, “Will it be written with vital details?” Money will most likely be thrown at the program. But what about other details: where will these specialized facilities be housed, do we have qualified professionals for treating the “sickest of the sick” (and how are they defined), including people “who got a diagnosis of schizophrenia and other illness” (how are they defined.) Before an office is established for a CARE Court, an administrator and personnel hired “quickly” is not the way to go.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
WWLP 22News

Skin care tools to help with at-home beauty routines

(Mass Appeal) – The amount of skin care tools that are available on the market now is overwhelming! Thankfully Ashley Batlle, owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge, is here talk about the essential at-home beauty tools and how to use them!
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Blueprint for radical redesign of care for autistic children

Some of the world's leading experts on autism have published a redesigned care pathway for autistic children and their families based on early detection and family involvement. Published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, the new pathway created by an international team aims to improve the organization of health...
KIDS
Nature.com

Integrating innovation as a core objective in medical training

As innovations in the biotechnology sector continue to proliferate, the traditional education of medical students, residents and fellows will need to change to incorporate innovation as a core tenet of training. The COVID-19 pandemic uncovered pressing needs for improved healthcare access, affordability and quality1. Rising to the challenge, individuals in...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Urban Skin Rx Founder: How to Build an Inclusive Brand People Trust

Entrepreneur Rachel Roff explains how she found power in truth and empathy. But freebies and discounts really helped her business take off. The Urban Skin Rx founder and CEO started her journey with a $1,500 marketing budget and a desire to treat communities long overlooked by the beauty industry. It...
SKIN CARE
WWLP

Cyber Seniors at GCC aid seniors with tech help

Greenfield Community College and the Franklin County YMCA are aiding older adults in the area with technological assistance through their new program, Cyber Seniors, launching at the end of March.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Researchers find a 'vicious cycle' between excessive daytime napping and Alzheimer's dementia

Daytime napping is common among older adults. The longitudinal relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging, however, is unknown. A new cohort study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital found a bidirectional link between the two: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer's dementia, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team's results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Why this year's flu season could be extremely dangerous for children and babies with warnings hospitals could be swamped with kids

Australia had all but eliminated the flu during the last two years of the pandemic, but experts warn it could be back with a vengeance as the nation returns to normal life. Last year the country had just 484 cases of influenza to the end of August with no deaths, compared to some 313,000 cases in 2019 leading to 953 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH

