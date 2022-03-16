ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Charges: Man rammed squad cars with stolen vehicle to flee police, found hiding in dumpster

By Melissa Turtinen
 4 days ago
A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of ramming numerous police squad cars with a stolen vehicle before fleeing police and crashing.

Andres Castillo, 26, is charged with four felonies: second-degree assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammo/firearm in connection to the March 13 incident.

Castillo was eventually arrested after he was found hiding in a dumpster after crashing the stolen vehicle on Highway 169.

Castillo's bail was set at $150,000. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, St. Louis Park police responded to Kohl's, 8440 Highway 7, on Sunday on a report of a shoplifting in progress.

Police learned the shoplifters were connected to a white GMC Sierra Denali with North Dakota license plates that had been previously reported stolen, along with a gun, charges said. So when police arrived, they tried to box in the vehicle in the parking lot so the suspects couldn't flee.

There were two people in the vehicle, the complaint alleges.

One officer parked his squad car behind the GMC and then got out of the car with his gun drawn. At the same time, the driver of the GMC, later identified as Castillo, reversed the GMC into the squad car, causing "significant damage," however the officer avoided injury, charges said.

Castillo then accelerated forward and hit "multiple" other squad cars, causing more damage, prosecutors allege.

"The suspect vehicle was able to move the squads out of the way and then fled the area," charges said.

Castillo ended up crashing on Highway 169 near Londonberry Road, and fled on foot. He was then found hiding in a dumpster, the complaint said.

Police found a Sig Sauer firearm on the floor near the driver's seat, charges explain.

Castillo is prohibited from possessing a gun due to previously being convicted of a crime of violence. His criminal history includes fifth-degree controlled substance, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and being adjudicated delinquent of terroristic threats, court records show.

