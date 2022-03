Despite the barriers to starting a business being lower than ever, it's still difficult to find the right talent for your company or, on the flip side, find your dream job. Hiring (or getting hired) shouldn't be such an enormous hassle for so many people, especially since we're all ultimately trying to find one another. That's where Niceboard Modern-Day Job Board comes in. A year-long subscription is on sale for just $699 (reg. $1,236).

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO