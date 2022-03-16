BofA Bumps Up BWX Technologies Price Target By 18%

Zebra Technologies has been hit hard by the ongoing market sell-off as it was way overbought last year. I started covering Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in June of 2019 when I found a company that was flying under the radar because of its products and "small" market cap. Yet, the company had tremendous growth potential, which has resulted in a stock price return close to 100% since then - roughly double the performance of the S&P 500. Note that this includes the current 40% sell-off from the stock's all-time high! Yet, the company hasn't gotten worse. All we're seeing is people fleeing out of "overvalued" stocks into value stocks like energy, basic materials, and related. Zebra has suffered from this as well as the stock overheated last year. Yet, that's where the bad news ends as Zebra is a combination of "growth" and "value". Its valuation has reached an attractive level and growth is expected to remain high - after all, its dominant position in a fast-growing industry didn't change. Investors are overreacting.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO