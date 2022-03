Blu Hydrangea has been crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.The northern Irish drag queen, real name Joshua Cargill, beat out a host of other contestants including Mo Heart of the US to be named the first champion of the BBC Three spin-off series.Mo Heart finished as the series’ runner-up during Monday’s (8 March) final, while Boston’s Jujubee and east London’s Baga Chipz came in joint 3rd and 4th.Fans shared their thoughts about the final result on social media, with many proclaiming that the right person had won.“Blu Hydrangea winning sums up everything good about...

