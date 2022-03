The Cleveland Browns knew they would face criticism when they traded for Deshaun Watson, and they tried to address some of that in the form of lengthy statements on Sunday. The Browns issued a series of statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. All three expressed confidence in the investigating and background work the Browns did prior to acquiring Watson from the Houston Texans. Haslam said Watson was “humble, sincere, and candid” in meetings with the team. Stefanski said he understands the concerns but is confident Watson will be a good fit with the organization and Cleveland community.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO