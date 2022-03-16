ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden says US will assist Ukraine with acquiring anti-aircraft defence systems

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The US will assist Ukraine ’s efforts to acquire anti-aircraft systems needed to secure the country’s airspace against invading Russian forces, Joe Biden has confirmed.

Mr Biden on Wednesday signed an order authorising provision of $800 million in defence aid to Kyiv , bringing the total defence assistance authorised this week to a “historic” $1 billion.

The president's announcement came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky urged Congress to offer more support in the absence of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

