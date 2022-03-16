Higher mental telehealth use sustained more than a year into pandemic, analysis finds
By Andrew Cass
beckershospitalreview.com
4 days ago
Telehealth continued to account for over one-third of mental health and substance use outpatient care visits more than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 15 analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Six things to know:. 1. The...
A meta-analysis of 16 studies revealed no differences in the rates of non right-handedness between community individuals who scored high and low in psychopathy, psychopathic and non-psychopathic offenders, and psychopathic and non-psychopathic mental health patients, partially supporting the adaptive strategy model of psychopathy. This research was published in Evolutionary Psychology.
The rise of telehealth has been a boon to patients. It’s given them wider range of specialists to pick from and made the question “how am I going to get to the doctor?” less of a concern. And while many Americans have begun using telehealth for mental...
Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. NYC Test & Trace Corps, the city's initiative for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, is ending universal contact tracing by the end of April. NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the program in collaboration with the city's department of health and other agencies, is planning to lay off 874 workers when the program scales back, according to a notice filed with state regulators March 4. The health system said affected temporary employees will be laid off at the end of April. Managerial employees affected by the layoffs will have their employment terminated between May 13 and May 27, according to the notice.
The FDA recently posted recall notices for four rapid COVID-19 tests recalled since Jan. 13. The recalls were classified as class I recalls, the most serious type. Here are the four recalls, starting with the most recent:. 1. Celltrion USA recalled 45,500 units of its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests...
Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
San Francisco suffered a surge of deaths among homeless people during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, found that the number of deaths among people 'experiencing homelessness' doubled in the year-long span from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, up to 311.
It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
The roughly 17 million Americans who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have been advised for more than a year that it is the least effective vaccine offered in the U.S., but new data suggests that may not be the case, The New York Times reported March 15. The latest...
Two years after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, new research suggests around 18.2 million people have died worldwide as a result. That toll is more than three times higher than the WHO's tally of nearly 6 million officially reported COVID-19 deaths through the end of 2021.
Expensive reliance on traveling nursing is a symptom of a longer-running, self-inflicted disaster: hospitals' failure to hire and support enough nurses to weather crises, an op-ed contends in The Washington Post. "The undervaluing of nursing has deep roots. From the dawn of modern American hospitals in the 19th century, hospitals...
State regulators said a North Carolina nursing home that left three staff members to take care of 98 residents in January put its residents in "immediate jeopardy" after failing to enact an emergency plan, The News & Observer reported March 15. The “immediate jeopardy” classification in the March 11 state...
Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to fill both store roles and to expand its health and wellness teams, The Wall Street Journal reported March 16. Walmart stands as the nation's largest private employer, with 1.6 million employees in the U.S. alone. The...
Race plays a major role in who is burdened with medical debt, with 27.9 percent of Black households carrying medical debt compared to 17.2 percent of white non-Hispanic households, a March National Consumer Law Center report found. "In recognition of the explicit role racism plays in medical debt and health...
Health centers serving underserved populations through telemedicine should ensure they are collecting disaggregated data, building essential care teams and working with non-English speakers to create their programs, according to a recent report. The report, produced by RAND, uses the lessons learned from the Connected Care Accelerator program that provided funding...
Upstate New York’s economy is on the road to recovery, but there are bumps along the way. Though not drowning in optimism, surveyed CEOs say their outlooks are more in line with pre-pandemic norms while combating increasing costs and hiring struggles, according to a recent Siena Research Institute survey.
The number of deaths in the US involving alcohol jumped 25.5% between 2019 and 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. This is a sharp incline from prior years; the average annual percent increase in deaths...
Many large health systems across the U.S. recorded strong profits in 2021 thanks to investment or other nonoperating gains. One large health system relied on these investment gains to stay in the black in 2021 as they saw a negative operating margin. Renton, Wash.-based Providence ended 2021 with an operating...
In the health care fundraising world, it’s major gift officers who are the face of the organization. And It’s no secret that the last two years have been especially tough on them. Mask wearing, remote meetings and canceled events don’t make it easy to build relationships with prospects...
