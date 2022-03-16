Quinta Brunson, The Bright Light

As the Oscar nominee’s career ascends to its greatest height, the actress is taking it all in as the most honest version of herself. Amid the intense buzz of awards season—a time when actors and actresses are packing their schedules with campaign events, screening Q&As and glitzy Hollywood parties to secure nominations, Aunjanue Ellis is at home in Mississippi. The actress, who gave one of the most talked-about performances in film in 2021, has been catching up on her reading, tending to her cats and staying close to her family. She’s happy. Instead of choosing to reside in Los Angeles or New York City, as most entertainers do, Ellis, who was raised in McComb, Mississippi, chose to return to the South 11 years ago. She says it’s the best decision she ever made.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO