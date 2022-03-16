ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson, The Bright Light

By Veronica Wells
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as a shy student, the creator of Abbott Elementary was always the star in the room. There’s a theory that birth order influences a child’s personality. Those born last, the hypothesis suggests, are more likely to be risk-taking attention seekers with strong senses of humor. The claims haven’t been scientifically...

Essence

Aunjanue Ellis’s Moment Of Truth

As the Oscar nominee’s career ascends to its greatest height, the actress is taking it all in as the most honest version of herself. Amid the intense buzz of awards season—a time when actors and actresses are packing their schedules with campaign events, screening Q&As and glitzy Hollywood parties to secure nominations, Aunjanue Ellis is at home in Mississippi. The actress, who gave one of the most talked-about performances in film in 2021, has been catching up on her reading, tending to her cats and staying close to her family. She’s happy. Instead of choosing to reside in Los Angeles or New York City, as most entertainers do, Ellis, who was raised in McComb, Mississippi, chose to return to the South 11 years ago. She says it’s the best decision she ever made.
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
Essence

The Latest Malone Souliers Collection Is Inspired By Bridgerton

Get your premier outfit ready for the launch of season two with this new collection that features men's and women's styles. The beloved Netflix series, Bridgerton, is scheduled to return for the launch of season two on March 25th. Ahead of the premiere, while watch parties are still being planned, it’s the perfect time to assemble an outfit. We’re giving you a head start by making sure you know where to find the perfect shoes, which is in the latest collection from Malone Souliers.
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
Essence

Christian Combs Stars In Lookbook For Disney x OVO® Collaboration

The sold-out capsule officially launched on February 25th on Drake's OVO website. Think Mickey Mouse Clubhouse – but make it fashion. Thanks to Drake, this dream is now a reality. On February 25, the rapper’s signature October’s Very Own label dropped its now sold-out Spring / Summer 2022 Disney x OVO® Capsule Collection featuring none other than Christian Combs. Featuring the iconic characters we know and love born from the mind of Walt Disney in 1928 such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, the Disney x OVO® collaboration filled with sweatshirts, hoodies, caps, and tees was released in-stores and online.
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
Essence

Opera Vocalist Davóne Tines Will Honor Breonna Taylor In An Immersive Art Performance

The installation will address how art about social issues can be done responsibly. Opera vocalist and activist Davóne Tines will honor Breonna Taylor during an immersive art event at the Lincoln Center in New York City. While March 13 marked two years since the killing of Breonna Taylor, Tines is choosing to honor her memory through OpenProcess, an audio-visual art installation and performance.
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
