Harford County, MD

2 Harford County Schools Named After Slave Owners To Be Renamed

 4 days ago
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County School Board Members voted Wednesday to change the names of two public schools in Bel Air named after local historic figures who owned slaves.

The votes to change names for John Archer School and William Paca/Old Post Elementary School were both unanimous. John Archer and William Paca were both Harford County natives.

Archer, born in 1741, was a doctor who established a school for training physicians at his Churchill home in the 1700s. Archer served in the Revolutionary War and as a member of Congress.

Paca, born in 1740 was a former Maryland governor and a federal judge who signed the Declaration of Independence.

In an informational Board report, the board said the Superintendent and HCPS staff believe that maintaining the names of former slave owners is “inconsistent” with the educational mission of the district.

The Board’s mission states “each student will gain academic and personal success in a safe and caring environment that honors the diversity of our students and staff.”

The board has 60 days to get public input and select new names for the schools.

