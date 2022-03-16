ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

States Where People Gamble the Most Money

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ifbhl_0eh9Eyb000 As sports betting has become legal in increasingly more states, the American gambling landscape has been undergoing a major shift. As of 2022, 32 states have legalized sports betting, casino gaming, or online betting. Combined, U.S. commercial gaming revenue amounted to over $4.4 billion in January 2022 alone, according to the American Gaming Association.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, gambling revenue hit new monthly highs during the spring of 2021. In nearly every state with some form of legalized gambling, gaming companies pulled in millions of dollars per month. But, on average, residents of some states spend considerably more on gambling than others. In some states, gambling revenue amounted to 71 cents per adult resident. In others, this added up to hundreds of dollars per adult resident.

To determine the states with the most gambling revenue per capita, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker . States were ranked on the gambling revenue per adult resident in January 2022. Adult population figures came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gambling revenues have continually increased in recent months despite the fact that casino visits in early 2022 were roughly equivalent to what they were in January 2020. The growth in the industry has been driven by sports betting and iGaming, which people can do without having to leave their homes.

Many advocates of legalized gambling have pushed local leaders to allocate a portion of the generated tax revenue to schools and after-school programs. In many states that have had casino gaming for years, the gambling industry generates tens of millions of dollars for these and other programs. These are the states that spend the most on gambling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYZyg_0eh9Eyb000

32. Oregon
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $0.71
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $2.4 million
> 18 and over population: 3,380,729
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +34.7% (5th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyDr3_0eh9Eyb000

31. Montana
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $0.82
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $0.7 million
> 18 and over population: 850,894
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYHNF_0eh9Eyb000

30. Wyoming
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $2.45
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $1.1 million
> 18 and over population: 449,237
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06f48L_0eh9Eyb000

29. Florida
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $3.29
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $57.6 million
> 18 and over population: 17,482,580
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +15.4% (13th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNWjt_0eh9Eyb000

28. Oklahoma
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $3.63
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $11.0 million
> 18 and over population: 3,027,263
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: -2.1% (5th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kzEl_0eh9Eyb000

27. Virginia
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $5.81
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $39.1 million
> 18 and over population: 6,724,143
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZ8UQ_0eh9Eyb000

26. Tennessee
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $6.74
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $36.2 million
> 18 and over population: 5,373,433
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qw7M4_0eh9Eyb000

25. New Hampshire
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $7.19
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $8.0 million
> 18 and over population: 1,113,141
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +388.5% (the highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Fkx5_0eh9Eyb000

24. Illinois
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $8.95
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $87.8 million
> 18 and over population: 9,809,562
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: -12.8% (2nd lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wW9QA_0eh9Eyb000

23. Maine
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $9.98
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $11.0 million
> 18 and over population: 1,101,973
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: -2.3% (4th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4RZZ_0eh9Eyb000

22. New Mexico
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $11.08
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $18.1 million
> 18 and over population: 1,633,828
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +0.1% (7th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0546Jn_0eh9Eyb000

21. Connecticut
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $11.87
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $33.7 million
> 18 and over population: 2,838,054
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9qyU_0eh9Eyb000

20. Kansas
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $13.49
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $29.9 million
> 18 and over population: 2,217,059
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: -12.0% (3rd lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0iPn_0eh9Eyb000

19. Massachusetts
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $14.84
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $82.4 million
> 18 and over population: 5,552,051
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +2.7% (9th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8Jdp_0eh9Eyb000

18. South Dakota
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $15.57
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $10.5 million
> 18 and over population: 674,238
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +22.7% (10th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOOIm_0eh9Eyb000

17. Ohio
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $18.76
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $171.2 million
> 18 and over population: 9,124,576
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +2.3% (8th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow25g_0eh9Eyb000

16. Arkansas
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $19.14
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $44.6 million
> 18 and over population: 2,330,808
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +16.8% (12th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qer1a_0eh9Eyb000

15. New York
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $21.43
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $328.9 million
> 18 and over population: 15,348,422
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +44.2% (4th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiWZm_0eh9Eyb000

14. Colorado
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $24.44
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $111.4 million
> 18 and over population: 4,557,684
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +62.0% (3rd highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfidV_0eh9Eyb000

13. Missouri
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $30.44
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $145.5 million
> 18 and over population: 4,780,119
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +4.7% (11th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgjkh_0eh9Eyb000

12. Michigan
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $32.77
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $256.9 million
> 18 and over population: 7,839,742
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +114.0% (2nd highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMHrK_0eh9Eyb000

11. Maryland
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $33.48
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $158.1 million
> 18 and over population: 4,721,883
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +8.7% (12th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EE8o4_0eh9Eyb000

10. Pennsylvania
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $40.19
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $408.4 million
> 18 and over population: 10,162,497
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +32.4% (6th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4Rzc_0eh9Eyb000

9. Indiana
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $42.29
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $219.4 million
> 18 and over population: 5,188,514
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +8.9% (13th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSAh2_0eh9Eyb000

8. West Virginia
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $45.78
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $65.4 million
> 18 and over population: 1,428,520
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +30.4% (7th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxIei_0eh9Eyb000

7. Rhode Island
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $53.20
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $45.5 million
> 18 and over population: 855,276
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: -15.5% (the lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVLu4_0eh9Eyb000

6. New Jersey
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $54.94
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $381.7 million
> 18 and over population: 6,947,836
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +26.9% (8th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HyEF_0eh9Eyb000

5. Louisiana
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $55.05
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $196.2 million
> 18 and over population: 3,564,038
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +0.1% (6th lowest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9aCB_0eh9Eyb000

4. Delaware
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $57.02
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $44.6 million
> 18 and over population: 782,153
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +21.8% (11th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l23zK_0eh9Eyb000

3. Iowa
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $59.43
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $144.9 million
> 18 and over population: 2,438,002
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +24.8% (9th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kOL3_0eh9Eyb000

2. Mississippi
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $89.06
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $202.5 million
> 18 and over population: 2,273,653
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +11.8% (14th highest out of 27)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JvDC_0eh9Eyb000

1. Nevada
> Gambling revenue per adult, Jan. 2022: $442.01
> Total gambling revenue, Jan. 2022: $1.1 billion
> 18 and over population: 2,440,679
> Chg. from Jan. 2020: +3.9% (10th lowest out of 27)

