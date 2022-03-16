Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki , the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Wednesday (16 March).

She will be taking questions just hours after Volodymyr Zelensky made a plea to Congress , asking for further support to fight against Russia’s invasion.

The president of Ukraine asked for the US for air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a no-fly zone over his country.

Joe Biden confirmed later on Wednesday that a further $800m of assistance will be sent to help fight off Russia’s assault.

