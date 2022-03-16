ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Herro on verge of best scoring season by a Heat reserve

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

In a season of milestones for Tyler Herro, two more likely will come Friday night when the Miami Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena.

With his sixth point, he will become the third player in the Heat’s 34 years to score 1,000 bench points in a season. With his eighth point, he will tie Tyler Johnson (2016-17) for second place on the franchise’s all-time list for bench points in a season. And when he reaches 34 more points, he will match Dwyane Wade (2018-19) for the most bench points in a season by a Heat player. And all of that is with 12 games remaining.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro’s 29-point performance in Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons was the perfect example.

“You get down to ends of games, the last four, five minutes of close games, it really becomes dependent on your guys to make plays,” Spoelstra said. “And Tyler can create things out of nothing, where they flatten you out and you just have to [go to] somebody that can create a shot and get a high-quality, efficient-looking shot.

“And Tyler can do that at all three levels, and he did it in the final stretch. He got a layup. He got a pull-up jumper. And he got a three. And some free throws. So he basically did it at all four levels. And that’s what makes him really unique and special.”

With Jimmy Butler missing the second half of Tuesday night’s game with a sprained right ankle, and with Kyle Lowry limited in his offense, it was on Herro to salvage a night that included a 19-0 run by the Pistons to close the third period.

“I’m real comfortable,” he said. “My teammates and coaches trust me with the ball. They trust me to make plays and I’m comfortable playing on or off the ball, whatever the team needs.”

With Tuesday night’s 17-point second period, Herro has scored in double figures in eight consecutive second quarters, dating to March 2 at Milwaukee. He has scored 120 points in those eight second quarters.

Since the All-Star break, and after missing the final two games before the break due to a knee bruise, he has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his past 11 games, averaging 25.4 points over those 11.

Screen assists

After scoring all 16 of his points in Tuesday night’s fourth quarter, reserve wing Max Strus offered thanks a second time for the screens set by teammates to free him for his shots, particularly center Bam Adebayo.

“You can ask Bam, I thank him every time,” Strus said. “The screens they set are phenomenal and they get me open and it feels like guys just lose me or take a body off me at times. I do credit P.J. [Tucker] and Bam, and [Dewayne] Dedmon, all those guys.

“And the passer, too. If you watch the game, Kyle is telling those guys, ‘Go get Max.’ After I hit one, he’s, ‘Go get Max.’ So it’s a whole team thing. Guys just know that if I make one, I’m most likely to get on a rhythm and hopefully make another one. So they’re always looking for me and wanting me to keep shooting.”

Light night

Spoelstra had no issue with Lowry closing 0 for 3 from the field against the Pistons.

“That’s part of his genius,” Spoelstra said. “He can feel the tenor of a team and what’s needed. And he can like adjust and adapt game to game. That’s incredible, to be able to try to get guys involved, try to get other guys comfortable.

“Wouldn’t we all be better if we just constantly thought like that? You know, how do you make other people feel like they can be their best version? But he also has proven over the course of his decorated career, when you really need him just to be more assertive and be more aggressive, and shoot more, he will. But it’s not something where he’s predetermining that coming into a game. It’s based on a lot of different factors.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

