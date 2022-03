Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall reportedly suffered health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the recent fall at his home. As we’ve noted, Hall suffered a fall in his home earlier this month, and later underwent surgery for a broken hip. A blood clot became dislodged during that operation, and that caused three heart attacks. Hall was placed on life support following the heart attacks, and his family then removed him from life support this past Monday. He passed away that evening at the age of 63.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO