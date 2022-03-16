ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Coach Heron O'Neal Show to premiere tonight on Salina Post!

 4 days ago
This season, AJ's in The Alley in downtown Salina is the home for the Coach Heron O'Neal Show. If you can't be there in person, you can...

Salina Post

Liberty travel to Topeka to kick-off 2022 CIF season

The Salina Liberty will kick off their 2022 campaign in Topeka on Saturday night as they get their first look at the Tropics, one of four new teams in the CIF. Salina is coming off another phenomenal season but with a revamped roster and a new league landscape, it’s all to play for to begin the new year.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

2022 Salina Liberty season preview

The Salina Liberty, still hungry for the first championship in team history, will look to reload and run it back in 2022, following back-to-back heartbreaks on the final plays of the last two title matches. “We had to do a lot of soul searching after coming that close again but...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Liberty topple Tropics, kick off 2022 campaign with 54-33 victory

After a slow start to the first half, the Salina Liberty kicked things into high gear to begin their 2022 season with a convincing 54-33 road victory over the Topeka Tropics. The Tropics battled early and capitalized on miscues from a Salina team trying to settle into their stride, scooping up a fumble and taking it to the house to take a 20-16 lead into the second quarter.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU softball splits with Friends

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Softball used a grand slam by Carmen Angulo (SR/Long Beach, Calif.) to win the KCAC Opener for the Coyotes and earn a split with the Friends Falcons at Two Rivers Youth Complex on Saturday. In the opener, the Coyotes took a 1-0 lead in the...
Salina Post

Coyote baseball splits with Friends

WICHITA – After dropping the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Friends Falcons 14-6, the Coyotes rallied for a 9-0 win in the second game to salvage a split at West Side Athletic Field. Branden Voytko (JR/El Paso, Texas) and KT Gearlds (JR/Ingram, Texas) combined for the 4-hit...
BASEBALL
Salina Post

Cloud County track teams sweep team titles at Bethel Open

NORTH NEWTON - Getting off to a strong start to the 2022 outdoor season with eight national qualifying marks and one school record, the Cloud County Community College women's and men's track teams would sweep the team titles at the 2022 Bethel College Open at Thresher Stadium in North Newton on Saturday.
Salina Post

Cozy: Legendary record yet to be broken

EDITOR'S NOTE: Following is one of several vignettes commissioned by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce as a part of the Cozy Inn 100th anniversary celebration. A pair of brothers from Russell stopped at the Cozy Inn restaurant during the afternoon of March 5, 2010, aiming for some fame. They...
Salina Post

Local, area students earn academic honors at Wichita State

WICHITA - Wichita State University recently announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2021. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Top seed Kansas opens 50th NCAA with 83-56 win over TSU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern. The SWAC champion Tigers had their only lead over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Kersgieter, Chatzileonti put Kansas women over Ga Tech 77-58

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ioanna Chatzileonti had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and eighth-seeded Kansas beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks' 6-foot-6 junior center Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks...
BASKETBALL
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

