Movie review: Don’t get into bed with Adrian Lyne’s bland Hulu thriller ‘Deep Water’

By MARK MESZOROS
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

“Deep Water” really shouldn’t have the made-for-television feel that plagues it. OK, essentially, that’s what it is, the movie being the latest release from Disney-owned 20th Century Studio to debut as a Hulu Original. Yet the talent behind the film — debuting Friday on the Disney-controlled...

www.miamiherald.com

hypebeast.com

Hulu Drops Trailer for Thriller Film 'Deep Water' Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘ psychological thriller Deep Water is finally here. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, Deep Water follows Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda Allen, a married couple who fall out of love with each other and begin harming those around them due to the mind games they play with each other.
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: “Deep Water” dull, but great acting in “The Outfit”

It takes a lot of work to make murder boring. Somehow, though, “Deep Water” manages it. Premiering on Hulu this weekend, the movie drains most of the life out of the story of a deeply dysfunctional marriage turned homicidal. The cast is good, and the original story has plenty of tension, but director Adrian Lyne doesn’t care much about that. He’s too focused on a marriage that seems largely incomprehensible to those watching, and though he clearly cares a great deal he never finds a reason to make us do the same.
MOVIES
