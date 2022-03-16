ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist dies days after crash in Greenville County

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

A bicyclist has died days after a crash in Greenville County. The collision happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon on Highway 414 near North Bates Road about 4 miles north of Greenville.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the bicyclist was trying to enter the highway from North Bates Road and hit a Jeep SUV.

The bicyclist was taken to Greenville Memorial and died there around 7:30 Monday night. The Highway Patrol did not release the identity of the deceased but did say the bicyclist was 81 years old and from Landrum.

Comments / 0

