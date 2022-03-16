ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Schwartz Spotted Still Wearing His Wedding Ring After Split From Katie Maloney — Photo

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
BACKGRID

Although his marriage to Katie Maloney is over, Tom Schwartz is still wearing his wedding ring. He had the jewelry band on while out in L.A. the day after the couple announced their split.

Tom Schwartz, 39, stepped out in Los Angeles still wearing his wedding ring the day after he and Katie Maloney, 35, confirmed they’re splitting up. Tom, who is one half of the former Vanderpump Rules power couple, was photographed sporting the sentimental piece of jewelry on his left hand ring finger on Wednesday, March 16. Paparazzi caught Tom by himself getting into his car, and his wedding ring was VERY visible in the snapshots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrOFq_0eh99qfm00
Tom Schwartz wears his wedding ring while out in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Tom was dressed casually for the post-split announcement afternoon outing. The Bravo star wore a black sweatshirt over a red T-shirt, shorts, black socks, and black and white Nike athletic sneakers. He also had on a pair of brown sunglasses to block out the beaming Southern California sun.

It’s surprising to see Tom still wearing his wedding ring. After all, the day before these paparazzi pics were taken, Tom and Katie publicly revealed they were calling it quits. The couple confirmed the news after Katie sparked split speculation by not wearing her wedding ring while out for cocktails with BFF and former co-star Stassi Schroeder on March 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgFEV_0eh99qfm00
Tom Schwartz wears his wedding ring after Katie Maloney split in LA on March 16, 2022 (Photo: BACKGRID)

In his Instagram statement, Tom revealed that the split was Katie’s “decision.” “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he said. Tom also explained that he and Katie “had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible” during their 12 years together. “She taught me so much about love and being a better partner,” he wrote.

Katie and Tom had their fair share of relationship issues dating back to when they first walked down the aisle in 2016 (they had a second wedding in 2019 to make it official). Despite their struggles, they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021 that they were ready for the next step in their relationship: parenthood.

“Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Tom told us, before adding how much their friends have inspired them. “It’s been awesome seeing all my friends progress and evolve as parents,” he shared. “It’s beautiful. They’re all such great parents and I had no doubt … but really, they just have blown me away. I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids.”

