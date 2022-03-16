KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Wednesday March 16th

The People’s Convoy trucker protest was reduced to a slow crawl in Washington DC on Saturday by one man on a bike.The convoy had made its way to the US capital earlier this month to protest pandemic restrictions (which have largely been lifted).The truckers have been frustrating residents as they slow down traffic on major roads around the notoriously traffic-jammed city.A cyclist returned the favor on Saturday by bringing the convoy to a crawl, by riding slowly in front of the line of trucks to a deafening chorus of horns behind him.A video clip of the moment quickly went viral...

