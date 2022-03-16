ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Wednesday March 16th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local group that helps students understand their disabled classmates is changing school cultures and attitudes toward disability one classroom at a time. It’s called A Touch of Understanding...

Cartels Recruit Arizona Teenagers With Cash To Drive Migrants To Phoenix.

Drug cartels are constantly evolving smuggling drugs and people into the United States. 80% of all fentanyl that comes into the United States enters through Arizona. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb helps patrol the Tucson sector in his role as Sheriff. Deputies down there responded to an accident recently where a teenager was injured after getting into a police pursuit. That teenager, still in critical condition, picked up migrants in Cochise County, getting paid $500 to $1,000 per migrant by drug cartels. Cartels are using social media apps like Snapchat and Tik Tok to recruit Valley teenagers to act as migrant ride charing services.
D.C. Trucker Convoy Leader Vows to 'Tar and Feather' Black Lives Matter Plaza

Racial tension is simmering in the nation's capital where the so-called "People's Convoy" is taking a KKK-ish turn -- a protest leader invoked lynchings while promising to "take back" Black Lives Matter Plaza. The convoy of truckers has been roving around Washington D.C. highways for about 2 weeks, purportedly to...
4 L.A.P.D. Officers Charged In Rodney King Beating 31 Years Ago Today

Today in 1820, Maine was admitted as the 23rd state of the Union. Today in 1913, as Wyoming became the 36th(and last state needed to ratify the 16th Amendment), taxation became a thing. With this line: "Congress shall have the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several states, and without regard to any census or enumeration” – all of our lives changed forever.
Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
Trucker ‘freedom convoy’ thwarted by one man on a bike in Washington DC

The People’s Convoy trucker protest was reduced to a slow crawl in Washington DC on Saturday by one man on a bike.The convoy had made its way to the US capital earlier this month to protest pandemic restrictions (which have largely been lifted).The truckers have been frustrating residents as they slow down traffic on major roads around the notoriously traffic-jammed city.A cyclist returned the favor on Saturday by bringing the convoy to a crawl, by riding slowly in front of the line of trucks to a deafening chorus of horns behind him.A video clip of the moment quickly went viral...
