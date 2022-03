Dolly Parton has decided to bow out of her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and this may be a first for the event. I think when many people look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that is located in Cleveland, Ohio, many think the hall of fame is for rockers only when it's actually for all styles of music. The only requirement to be eligible for nomination is for an artist or band to have released commercial recordings for at least 25 years before nomination. They may have been better served to call it the Music Hall of Fame but that is another topic to be discussed another day.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO