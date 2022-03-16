Raiders ink free agent pass-rusher Chandler Jones to 3-year, $51M deal

The Raiders made a free-agent splash Wednesday, landing one of the sport’s top pass-rushers Chandler Jones on a reported three-year, $51-million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

One of the most decorated defenders of his era, the Syracuse alum has totaled 107.5 sacks—second among active players—since debuting in 2012. Jones joins a potent Vegas pass-rush anchored by Maxx Crosby, who the Raiders rewarded with a four-year, $99-million extension last week. That made Yannick Ngakoue, who paced the Raiders with 10 sacks a season ago, expendable, prompting his trade to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

A first-round pick of the Patriots, who he won a Super Bowl with in 2014, Jones has recorded double-digit sacks in six of his last seven seasons, leading all of football with 17 sacks in 2017. The 6’5” linebacker bettered that mark two years later, collecting a franchise-record 19 sacks while tying for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with eight. He also placed second in Defensive Player of the Year balloting, finishing runner-up to Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

One of the league’s toughest divisions has only gotten stronger this offseason with Jones, former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack (now of the Chargers), Russell Wilson, J.C. Jackson and Randy Gregory all landing in the AFC West. Other free agents still to sign include Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, former Chiefs safety Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

