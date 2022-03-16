ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders ink free agent pass-rusher Chandler Jones to 3-year, $51M deal

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPSMb_0eh964Vc00

The Raiders made a free-agent splash Wednesday, landing one of the sport’s top pass-rushers Chandler Jones on a reported three-year, $51-million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

One of the most decorated defenders of his era, the Syracuse alum has totaled 107.5 sacks—second among active players—since debuting in 2012. Jones joins a potent Vegas pass-rush anchored by Maxx Crosby, who the Raiders rewarded with a four-year, $99-million extension last week. That made Yannick Ngakoue, who paced the Raiders with 10 sacks a season ago, expendable, prompting his trade to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

A first-round pick of the Patriots, who he won a Super Bowl with in 2014, Jones has recorded double-digit sacks in six of his last seven seasons, leading all of football with 17 sacks in 2017. The 6’5” linebacker bettered that mark two years later, collecting a franchise-record 19 sacks while tying for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with eight. He also placed second in Defensive Player of the Year balloting, finishing runner-up to Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

One of the league’s toughest divisions has only gotten stronger this offseason with Jones, former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack (now of the Chargers), Russell Wilson, J.C. Jackson and Randy Gregory all landing in the AFC West. Other free agents still to sign include Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, former Chiefs safety Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Free Agents#American Football#Nfl Network#Syracuse#Cb Rock Ya Sin#Patriots
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
brownsnation.com

NFL World Reacts To Mayfield’s Planned Boycott

On Sunday morning, Cleveland Browns fans woke to Mary Kay Cabot’s report that quarterback Baker Mayfield was potentially going to sit out the 2022 season if not traded. It is worth noting that Mayfield is still under contract with the Browns and has yet to be traded, but the way this situation is spiraling, a trade or other roster move could be imminent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy