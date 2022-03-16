ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Cano apologizes for PED suspension, vows to get Mets fans to cheer for him again

By John Healy
 4 days ago

Robinson Cano is back after a year-long suspension in 2021 and is hoping to win back Mets fans.

The 39-year-old second baseman held a press conference on Wednesday at Mets spring training, apologizing for missing last year after he was busted for performance-enhancing drugs — the second time in his career.

“I’m here to apologize,” Cano said. “First of all to the Mets organization, my teammates, the fans and you guys. There’s no excuses for how or why. All I know is I prepared myself the last season to help this team compete for a championship.”

Cano was traded to the Mets, along with Edwin Diaz, from Seattle in 2019 and had a disappointing season, hitting just 13 home runs and 39 RBI.

He looked better at the plate in 2020, hitting 10 home runs and 30 RBI with a .316/.352/.544 slash line in 49 games during the shortened season.

But it was revealed after the season he tested positive for stanozol — a banned substance by MLB — and was given a year-long suspension.

Cano reiterated there were “no excuses” for why he did it again (he was suspended 60 games in 2018) and hopes that he can get an angry Mets fan base back on his side.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to have them cheer for me again,” he said. “I’ll prepare myself and knowing that we have a great team and being part of this team I’m going to do everything I can to have them cheer for me again.”

How Cano fits in with the Mets is still to be determined. The universal DH certainly allows for more flexibility to use him, but Dom Smith may also take up that role.

Manager Buck Showalter expressed optimism for Cano earlier in the week.

“He’s a guy we gotta keep the reins on as much as we can. Healthy, Robbie can really be a help to us,” he said. “I think Robbie will be able to hit until he’s 50. … He’ll play some second, he’ll DH he might even see some first base along the way, he’s got that ability.

“We’ll try to present him in the way keeps him the healthiest. I hope he’s hitting and playing so well there’s always that lure to do too much. I hope that’s a challenge.”

