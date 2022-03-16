ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3AJZ_0eh95zBn00

(NEXSTAR) – After two long years of a global pandemic, Apple is finally making it easier for folks with masks to unlock their iPhones.

As part of its iOS 15.4 update, Apple has debuted a new “Face ID with a Mask” option for iPhone models 12 and later. The new feature will now allow users to unlock their mobile devices while wearing masks or face coverings, saving them the trouble of punching in their passcodes, pulling down their masks or using their Apple Watches to circumvent the process.

The update will also allow masked users to access Apple Pay or authorize apps that require Face ID.

Louisiana man behind bars after setting girlfriend on fire

To set up the new feature, users will need to open Settings and choose Face ID & Passcode before turning on the “Face ID with a Mask” option. At the setup screen, users are instructed to remove their masks so the device can better recognize the “unique features around the eye area.”

“You must be looking at your phone to use Face ID while wearing mask,” the instructions explain.

Once setup is complete, users who wear glasses can opt to further tweak the accuracy by tapping “Add Glasses” on the Face ID & Passcode screen.

Apple has warned, however, that users who “wear a face mask too high or too close” to their eyes may still have trouble unlocking their phones once setup is complete. (“This feature requires your eyes to be unblocked,” the company said. )

Thief used remote device to steal 400 gallons of gas, station owner says

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Apple had previously attempted to make it easy, or at least less of a hassle, for users to unlock their iPhones in places where masks were required. The iOS 31.5 update, released in 2020, sped up access to the passcode screen for users wearing masks. And in 2021, the iOS 14.5 update allowed masked users to unlock their phones if they were also wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.

In addition to the newest Face ID option, this week’s iOS 15.4 update also includes dozens of new emoji and an additional voice for Siri, among other features and bug fixes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
CBS 42

38-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa manslaughter case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man is charged with manslaughter after Tuscaloosa County authorities discovered a woman dead at a residence on McKenzie Avenue. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, police responded to the 3500 block of McKenzie Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Police discovered the body of 27-year-old […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Id#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Settings#The Face Id Passcode
CBS 42

Dry, Pleasant Weekend. Storms Return Next Week.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. It will become mostly sunny, dry, and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s. Mid-Week Weather […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CBS 42

CBS 42

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy