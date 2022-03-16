Report: Canada won't require COVID test in April

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A report from Canada says that nation's government is preparing to do away with one COVID requirement prior to entering Canada. Fully vaccinated travelers soon won't have to take a test before heading north.

CTV reports Canadian officials will announce Thursday fully vaccinated travelers will not need a pre-arrival test beginning April 1st.

Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, and travelers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter their proof of vaccination and other required information.